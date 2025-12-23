Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has praised Queens Park Rangers manager Julien Stephan for quickly learning on the job after his appointment.

QPR finished 15th in the Championship last term, but a challenging campaign was expected in some quarters following the departure of Marti Cifuentes.

That line of thought only congealed after a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Coventry City in August, but the R’s then went on a three-game winning run.

Parkin believes that Stephan altered his playing style after the heavy defeat away to Coventry, with an emphasis no longer placed on fluid, possession-based build-up.

Lauding him for learning quickly, Parkin praised Stephan for recognising that he might not have the players for that style of play in a timely manner and achieving consistency in the process.

Parkin said on EFL All Access (18:40): “He learnt very quickly that QPR maybe didn’t have the players, or the Championship isn’t the level necessarily to be overly elaborate playing out.

“They got burnt at Coventry, turning the ball over, getting punished and now you are seeing a team who are not direct but are not overly bothered about it with the ball.

“So, I think there was a recognition that happened quite early, and four wins from four at home, it feels like a long time since the QPR fans have been treated to such consistency.”

QPR whipped the Foxes 4-1 on Saturday, as Koki Saito, Karamoko Dembele, Amadou Mbengue and Richard Kone managed to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Kone, signed from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer, amidst immense competition for him, was quickly hailed by Parkin as a difference-maker for the R’s.

Parkin praised Stephan in October too, for effecting what he dubbed to be an ‘incredible’ turnaround.

Stephan, earlier this month, set the 3-2 win over Hull City as the bar for his squad, but the manager might want to benchmark future performances against the Leicester result going forward.

QPR have games against Portsmouth, West Brom and Norwich City to look forward to over the Christmas period and Rangers will want to add to the festive spirit of their fans with strong performances across those games.