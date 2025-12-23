Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rio Ave have set an asking price for Sunderland target Andre Luiz, who ‘is expected to leave’ the Portuguese side in the January transfer window.

Sunderland have had a fantastic start to life back in the Premier League and so well have they done that a former Black Cat recently said that for relegation to happen, a ‘monumental collapse’ would have to take place.

The Black Cats are currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table with seven wins and six draws from 17 games, with 27 points.

Regis Le Bris’ men have taken notable scalps and recently beat fierce rivals Newcastle United in a derby clash.

The French boss has got the tune out of many new signings from last summer, but has lost some of them to the Africa Cup of Nations for some key games.

Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore is currently away with his national team and Sunderland are in the market for attacking additions in January.

Rio Ave’s 23-year-old winger Luiz, who came through Flamengo’s academy, is a player Sunderland are keen on, according to Brazilian outlet GOAL Brasil.

Club Years Flamengo 2021-2024 Estrela da Amadora (loan) 2023-2024 Estrela da Amadora 2024-2025 Rio Ave 2025- Andre Luiz’s career history

Sunderland, though, are not the only Premier League club keen on the Brazilian, as Brentford are also keen on Luiz.

Luiz ‘is expected to leave Rio Ave’ in the January transfer window and the Portuguese side have set their valuation.

Rio Ave ‘estimate receiving’ around €15m for Luiz.

The winger has five goals and six assists in 15 league games in the Portuguese top flight to his name this season.

He joined Rio Ave in the summer transfer window after he left fellow Portuguese club Estrela da Amadora.

His contract runs until the summer of 2029 at Rio Ave and the Portuguese side are likely hoping for a bidding war.

Portuguese giants FC Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are also interested in Luiz.