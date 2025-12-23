Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus has delivered a blunt assessment of the Rangers squad, claiming there is currently no player Danny Rohl can truly rely on.

The Ibrox side are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership with 29 points, sitting behind Hearts, rivals Celtic, and Motherwell.

In their most recent outing, Rangers were beaten 2-1 by Hearts at Tynecastle, with Lawrence Shankland scoring the hosts’ second goal, a player Kris Boyd admitted after the match he still finds incredible the Gers did not sign.

Rangers did strengthen defensively in the summer transfer window with the additions of Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Derek Cornelius, but the trio have yet to make a significant impact, with McManus already indicating that further investment at the back is required in January.

Despite heavy spending in the summer, McManus’ assessment of the Gers squad is far from encouraging, highlighting concerns over the team’s quality and reliability, and suggesting they are in need of major reworking.

He identified Mikey Moore as the side’s most dangerous player in the match against the league leaders, a player Ross McCormack recently revealed reminds him of Jack Grealish, while noting that Youssef Chermiti also made a reasonable contribution off the bench.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer’s Football Show (9:52): “I think Mikey Moore was probably the most dangerous player for Rangers.

Fact Born – 1989 Retired aged 21 after ACL Position – Defender Managerial jobs – two Danny Rohl facts

“Chermiti came on and did okay, put himself about, but you’re looking at that Rangers team and you think, ‘Who’s actually a banker you’re seeing in that team at the minute in January? Who would you hang your hat on? Say you can’t get rid of him.’

“I don’t think there’s any, to be honest with you, right now for Rangers.”

How much Rohl will have to spend in January, and the level of influence he will have over incoming signings, remains to be seen, especially given the exits of Kevin Thelwell and Patrick Stewart.

A former Rangers player has been clear that he expects the board to back Rohl, while also noting that moving on fringe players from the squad may prove difficult.

With Rohl already confirming that discussions are ongoing to identify the right players, the Gers will be hoping to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of picking up results to keep their title hopes alive.