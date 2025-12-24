Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara is convinced about the quality of Aston Villa loanee Leon Bailey and does not want to send him back in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old forward was in demand during the summer transfer window, with Turkish giants Besiktas and Roma fighting to secure his signature.

Besiktas showed serious interest in Bailey, but it was Roma who ultimately managed to secure a deal, as Massara met with his father in Rome to agree to a season-long loan with an option to buy.

However, his move to Rome has not gone the way he planned, as he has only managed seven league appearances so far with no goals to show for his efforts.

The first half of the season has been marred with injuries and it has been suggested that with January approaching, Roma are evaluating the Villa star’s loan spell so far.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is keen on bringing in more firepower in the upcoming transfer window and the Italian tactician is looking to rejig the squad.

The Serie A outfit might look to cut short his loan spell and send him back to Aston Villa if they are unsatisfied with his performances.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via La Roma 24), Roma sporting director Massara still has faith in Bailey’s talents and is not in favour of letting him leave.

Bailey’s current deal with the Birmingham outfit expires in 2027 and Aston Villa will be hoping that he can impress Gasperini in the upcoming games to get back into his good books.

Unai Emery’s side are doing brilliantly this season in the Premier League, as they have managed to climb up to third place in the league table and club legend Andy Gray considers them contenders in the title race.

Villa had a quiet summer transfer window and one of their signings from the last window, Jadon Sancho, is being monitored by German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho could move on from Aston Villa in January after struggling to make an impact.