Sporting Lisbon are looking to advance on a loan with an option to buy for West Ham United winger Luis Guilherme and they have been ‘working concretely behind the scenes’ to put a deal in place.

The former Brazil youth international joined the London club last year from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for a hefty £25.5m fee on a five-year deal.

And when the Brazilian Serie A club sold him to the Irons, they negotiated a sell-on clause in the teenage winger’s contract.

However, the 19-year-old’s time at the Hammers has been forgettable as he has played in 18 games for West Ham so far, mostly playing as an off-the-bench substitute.

The London Stadium outfit were looking to offload the Brazilian winger earlier this year and Dutch side Feyenoord showed interest in him.

No move for Guilherme happened and again in the summer there was interest, from Botafogo, but the attacker was not keen on heading back to Brazil.

Various managerial changes at West Ham have yet to spark Guilherme into life as a first team regular and he is again wanted as the January transfer window approaches.

Manager Reign Marcel Keizer 2018-2019 Silas 2019-2020 Ruben Amorim 2020-2024 Joao Pereira 2024 Rui Borges 2024- Recent Sporting Lisbon managers

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon believe Guilherme is a player they could get the best out of and, according to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, they have been ‘working concretely behind the scenes for at least two weeks’ on a deal.

They wanted to sign the Brazilian on a permanent deal, but now they are looking more at a loan deal with an option to then keep Guilherme if he impresses.

Sporting Lisbon are looking to offer a loan with an obligation to buy the winger for £13m to £17.5m to West Ham for the winger.

A move could well suit the Hammers as they try to bring in their own targets, with Adama Traore of Fulham wanted.

West Ham worked hard to see off competition for Guilherme, who they hopes was a potential gem.

The Brazilian’s time at West Ham may though be coming to a close soon.