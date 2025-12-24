Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Crystal Palace, currently plagued with injuries, are keen on fellow Premier League club Wolves’ midfielder Joao Gomes, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Selhurst Park outfit had a brilliant last season under Oliver Glasner as they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final to lift the trophy.

The Austrian boss, however, has made it clear that he was not happy with the transfer business the club conducted during the summer window.

Palace lost their star playmaker Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, and were about to lose captain Marc Guehi to Liverpool, but Glasner threatened that he would leave the club if the England defender was sold.

Glasner is approaching the end of his contract at Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace have been looking at possible successors.

Recently, Palace have been hit with multiple injuries to key players, as Daniel Munoz, Daichi Kamada and Cheick Doucoure are out injured.

They are chasing Genk right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi as a replacement for Munoz, with the Genk star giving preference to Crystal Palace.

Club Years Flamengo 2020-2023 Wolves 2023- Joao Gomes’ career history

Palace are looking to bring a new midfielder in and it has been suggested that Wolves star Gomes is on their list.

The Old Gold are currently in free fall, and some of their players have been linked with a potential move away in January.

Gomes joined Wolves two years ago from Brazilian club Flamengo and has been an important part of the team.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has more than 100 appearances for the Premier League outfit to his name and in April, he signed a contract extension until the summer of 2030.

He is not the only Wolves star who Crystal Palace are keen on, as Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is firmly on their radar.

Wolves are likely not to let go of their best players amid a relegation dogfight and Rob Edwards insists he has had no indication there will be sales of important stars.

The chance to jump off a sinking Wolves ship may be something which appeals to Gomes, but Crystal Palace will need to reach an agreement with the Old Gold first.

With Crystal Palace experiencing fixture congestion, while Glasner has bemoaned, the Eagles may want to do early deals when the transfer window opens.