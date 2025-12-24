Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County are ‘within inches’ of snapping up Borussia Monchengladbach’s Danish midfielder Oscar Fraulo.

The Rams started the season slowly in the Championship, but they have improved under the leadership of manager John Eustace.

Currently, Derby sit 12th in the league table with 31 points, but are only four points below sixth-positioned Millwall.

The Rams signed some key players in the summer transfer window, with United States striker Patrick Agyemang particularly impressing.

And now, ahead of the winter transfer window, the Championship side are looking to push for the playoff spots with new signings.

On loan midfielder Bobby Clark, from Red Bull Salzburg, has been linked with a move away from Derby in the transfer window, while Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh is currently out with an injury.

And now, according to Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet, the Rams have an agreement in place with German outfit Die Fohlen for midfield star Fraulo and are ‘within inches’ of signing him.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It has been suggested that Derby have agreed a fee worth around £1.75m with the Bundesliga club for the 22-year-old.

The final details are still being sorted out between the clubs, and once those are completed, he will sign a contract until 2029 with the English club.

The Denmark Under-21 international spent five years at Danish giants Midtjylland before he joined the German club three years ago.

Fraulo has only seven appearances for Die Fohlen to his name; he spent two campaigns with Eredivisie outfit Utrecht, where he played 64 times over two seasons.

He was considered a top talent when he was a teenager, but he has not quite been able to meet those heights.

Even though the 22-year-old is primarily a midfielder, he can play multiple positions on the pitch, which could make him a real utility option for Eustace.

It remains to be seen when Derby will announce Fraulo’s capture from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Rams were recently mooted as closing in on other business, with keeping Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis in their plans.

However, for now Derby are not looking to change the terms of his loan capture.