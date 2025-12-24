Clive Mason/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris believes it is a fair assessment that Wilson Idisor has a real connection with the club and the supporters.

Isidor initially joined Sunderland on a season-long loan in the summer of 2024 from Zenit St Petersburg, before later signing a permanent deal with the Black Cats in February.

Since the club’s promotion to the Premier League, the French striker has enjoyed a solid season under Le Bris, scoring four goals in his 17 appearances, becoming Sunderland’s top scorer in the competition.

His standout moment came in October, when he netted a goal in a 2–1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Following the victory over Chelsea, Isidor remarked that the team showed great character and stressed the pride of wearing the Sunderland badge.

His form has contributed to Sunderland’s impressive start to their Premier League campaign.

After 17 matches, they find themselves in sixth place, only two points away from the top four.

At the beginning of December, Sunderland released a video featuring Isidor and team-mate Noah Sadiki judging football fans with unique talents, which was well received by the fans.

Club Rennes Monaco Laval Bastia-Borgo Lokomotiv Moscow Zenit St Petersburg Sunderland Clubs Wilson Isidor has played for

When asked about it at a press conference, the French tactician remarked that Isidor has developed a strong connection with Sunderland, highlighting the striker’s interest in understanding the region and the club’s identity.

He added that Isidor’s emotional nature means he tends to show that connection more openly than others and noted that the visible bond has been a positive influence on supporters.

Le Bris said (7:00): “I don’t know if it’s [the way he has connected with the club and the fans] better than most people, but I think he is really well connected.

“That’s fair, and he likes understanding the region and the identity of the club.

“And he is emotional, so probably he shows this connection more than other players.

“And I think it is very positive for our fans.”

The 25-year-old has previously been praised by former Sunderland star Danny Collins, who highlighted that his confidence is evident on the pitch and noted that his character has helped him establish a strong connection with the supporters.

Isidor will be keen to kick on with Sunderland over the course of what could be an historic season for the club.