Leeds United could get a potential cash windfall in the January transfer window as former Whites defender Charlie Cresswell is on Premier League rivals West Ham United‘s agenda, according to ExWHUemployee.

The 23-year-old centre-back is a product of Leeds United’s academy system and Jesse Marsch, when Whites boss, lauded him for an amazing mentality.

A loan stint at Millwall was a real success for Cresswell, with Gary Rowett explaining he has rare to find qualities, and there were hopes he could push for game time at Elland Road.

Under Daniel Farke however, Cresswell struggled to find favour and left for France.

French outfit Toulouse agreed to a £3.8m deal with Leeds to sign Cresswell, and during the negotiations, the Whites managed to agree to a sell-on clause.

Cresswell has thrived since joining Toulouse and last summer he attracted several suitors, with West Ham United being among them.

The Hammers were keen to strengthen their backline in the summer, but Crystal Palace’s signing of Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse complicated West Ham’s move for the 23-year-old centre-back.

West Ham offered a loan deal to Les Violet with an option to buy Cresswell for £13m, which was eventually rejected by the French outfit.

Now with the winter transfer window approaching, West Ham have begun planning for ways to back Nuno Espirito Santo to strengthen the squad and Cresswell is again on their radar.

Club Years Leeds United 2020-2024 Millwall (loan) 2022-2023 Toulouse 2024- Charlie Cresswell’s career history

The Toulouse centre-back matches the profile of player Nuno is looking to add to his squad as he is determined to guide the Hammers back to safety this season.

Cresswell featured a total of 14 times for Leeds before sealing move out of the club and made five appearances in the Premier League.

Due to the sell-on clause, Leeds are set to receive 15 per cent of any profit the French team will get from his future transfer and the Whites will be hoping that Cresswell will draw more suitors in the upcoming window so that they can get get the maximum value.

Cresswell has featured in all 12 league games for Toulouse this season, helping them to keep four clean sheets while racking up three cautions.

A move in January could land Leeds an unexpected cash bonus for Farke to then use to make his own additions.

Farke is ready to make signings, but has insisted he will be ‘especially picky’.