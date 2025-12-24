Pete Norton/Getty Images

Steve Evans has cited Leeds United to talk up the size of Bristol Rovers, who he is looking to steer to safety in League Two.

Evans achieved a minor victory as he managed to end the Gas’ ten game losing streak, steering his team to a draw at Crewe Alexandra last week.

With over 30 years in management, Evans has been in the dugout for more than a thousand games across the divisions, managing teams such as Leeds United, Rotherham United and Crawley Town.

He was in charge of Leeds during the turbulent reign of Italian businessman Massimo Cellino and won praise for how he handled the job when he was eventually let go.

The boss insisted he did not have any regrets about taking over at Elland Road.

Evans is now committed to the Bristol Rovers cause and joked that his wife has replaced beachwear with winterwear to join him in Bristol.

Stating that he would rather be in the dugout managing the Gas than on a beach, Evans talked up Bristol Rovers’ size, by claiming that they are the second-biggest club he has managed and implicitly declaring Leeds to be the biggest.

Evans told the club’s media (11:00): “And the one thing that every Gas fan can be assured of is that we’re giving this our lives.

“I’ve already got my keys now to my apartment. I’m going to be here.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“My wife’s coming to Bristol. She’s not going to the Maldives. That story’s already been out there and played its cards, but she’s devastated.

“I think four bikinis have gone back and she swapped them for cardigans.

“That’s what she told me on the telephone.

“But we’re all excited, aren’t we?

“You say to me whether I want to be sitting on a beach on Boxing Day or as the manager of Bristol Rovers, head coach of Bristol Rovers.

“I’m really proud of that and I’d be even more proud if we can bring some wins in for the football club because arguably it’s the second biggest club I’ve ever managed.”

Though Evans made an immediate impact with the draw and a point against Crewe, the manager claimed that he was ‘frustrated and disappointed’ that they did not go on to win the game.

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin is however doubtful about Evans’ ability to get the Gas out of trouble, but Evans has set much loftier goals for the club, stating that they should be in the Championship alongside Bristol City.

Next up for Evans is the Boxing Day clash against Bromley and another favourable result will go a long way to appeasing the fans, but whether it would do anything to assuage his wife is another question altogether.