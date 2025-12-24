Getty Images

Florin Manea, the agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin, has revealed that the Romanian is looking even better than before physically and needs to get a certain number of games under his belt now.

The 23-year-old is now back at the disposal of Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, following a lengthy absence due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Dragusin has not been able to nail down a starting spot during his time at Tottenham and that situation has seen him regularly linked with a move back to Italy.

Roma are one of a number of Italian sides showing interest ahead of the January transfer window and could consider making a move for him if Tottenham open up to the prospect of allowing him to leave on loan with an option to buy.

His agent, who previously insisted that Dragusin is one of the few players who is not focused on money, is clear that his client is in good physical condition and now needs game time.

Manea thinks that Dragusin has even improved and believes that he looks stronger in a number of physical attributes, which he hopes the Romanian gets the chance to demonstrate.

“He’s in very good condition. I saw him in a friendly, where he played 90 minutes”, Manea told Digisport (via Area Napoli).

“He seems stronger, faster and more flexible. He told me he’s ready.

“He’s been called up for the match against Liverpool, so he’s fine.

“He needs a few games.

“He doesn’t have to play them all, but he needs to have a certain number of games.”

In the absence of Dragusin, Tottenham signed Kevin Danso from Lens, beating Wolves to his signature, and Frank has a host of options he can play at centre-back.

Young Archie Gray is also capable of operating in the heart of defence, though Frank has been clear that he sees the former Leeds United man as primarily a midfielder.

If Italian sides do make firm approaches for Dragusin in the January transfer window then Tottenham may well have a decision to make.

Manea indicated early into Dragusin’s Tottenham career that the defender was unlikely to be happy with being a backup option, though Ange Postecoglou was clear the Romanian knew the challenge of securing game time when he joined.