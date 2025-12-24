jvJames Chance/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has advised Utrecht star Souffian El Karouani not to go to West Ham United, who he believes will get relegated to the Championship this season.

The Hammers are in big trouble this term, after they had an underwhelming last campaign, where they finished only 14th, with Graham Potter failing to inspire a revival.

Potter was given pre-season and the summer transfer window, but a poor start saw him sacked and the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo to keep the Irons safe; Nuno though has provided no new manager bounce and West Ham remain in the drop zone.

The club cancelling their Christmas party was a decision backed by Richard Keys, as they focus on survival.

Views on whether West Ham can survive are mixed, but one former Premier League star in the shape of Jason McAteer said earlier this month he does thinks the Hammers have enough quality in the squad to stay afloat.

West Ham are trying to make the difference with January transfer window signings and have been linked with several players, including Utrecht’s attacking left-back El Karouani.

The Moroccan full-back has been productive this term for the Dutch outfit and he also commented on his link with the Hammers, dubbing them a ‘great club’.

Player Known for Sebastien Haller West Ham spell Vasilis Barkas Celtic spell Zidane Iqbal Manchester United youth spell Notable players at FC Utrecht

However, Dutch journalist Driessen stressed that El Karouani simply should not make a move to the Hammers in the January transfer window.

He believes that West Ham are going down to the Championship, stressing that the Moroccan would never get out of the second tier at the London Stadium if he does join the Hammers.

“He’s now on West Ham United’s list. You simply shouldn’t do that”, Driessen said on Dutch programme Vandaag Inside (via Voetbal Primeur).

“They’ll be relegated and then you’ll be in the Championship.

“You’ll never get out of there.”

El Karouani has spent his career in the Dutch league so far, as he spent four years with NEC Nijmegen before he joined Utrecht two years ago.

The Moroccan has 15 assists and three goals in 29 games to his name this term for the Dutch outfit, and his contract expires next summer.

He could ask Utrecht team-mate Sebastien Haller about life at West Ham, with the striker having played for the Hammers.

It remains to be seen if the Irons will make a move for the 25-year-old left-back, with more clubs keen on him.