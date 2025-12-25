Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Arsenal face a battle to sign AC Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi as ‘no offer will be enough’ for the Rossoneri to accept.

Bartesaghi made his debut for the Rossoneri in September 2023 while going on to make a Champions League appearance in December of the same year.

Last season, Bartesaghi was a regualar for the newly created reserve team Milan Futuro, competing in Serie C.

It has been this season that Bartesaghi has really broken through, with the youngster making eleven appearances in Serie A and scoring twice as an attacking left-back.

Bartesaghi started his youth career as a forward, before settling at left-back via stints as a midfielder and winger.

Standing 6 ft 5 in, Bartesaghi can also play as centre-back, offering much-needed and much-valued versatility.

Bartesaghi became the youngest defender to score two goals for AC Milan since the legendary Paolo Maldini, which has led to the inevitable comparisons between the two, especially given that they both occupy the same position on the pitch.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 5th 2020–21 8th Arsenal's last five league finishes

Arsenal have been linked with Bartesaghi, given that the young left-back can do a job immediately while also being one for the future.

Bartesaghi would also offer the Gunners something they are presently lacking with his attacking nous, as their present first-choice full backs are not renowned for their creativity.

Mikel Arteta could also look favourably upon Bartesaghi’s versatility, as he has already shown with the acquisitions of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Ben White, who can play in multiple positions across the backline, that it is something he highly values.

It has now emerged though, that no offer will be enough to make AC Milan consider a sale, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, with Bartesaghi viewed as an integral part of the club’s future.

Arsenal have a mini-injury crisis at the back with White joining Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera on the injured list, but it looks like they will have to look elsewhere to solve that particular issue.

AC Milan are looking to strengthen their own defence, with a move for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez mooted as a possibility.

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug is joining them on an initial loan, with AC Milan reserving an option to buy set at around €5m.

This week Arsenal progressed to the EFL Cup semi-final after seeing off Crystal Palace on penalties and the Gunners will return to Premier League action as they take on Brighton on Saturday, and with Manchester City breathing down their neck, they will have little room for error.