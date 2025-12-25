Alex Livesey/Getty Image

Fenerbahce are trying to position themselves to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, with the club’s president meeting with the attacker’s agent.

The Egyptian forward is away from Anfield at the Africa Cup of Nations and he made an immediate impact as Egypt opened their campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday, scoring a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory at the Stade Adrar.

Arne Slot’s second season at Liverpool has not gone to plan, with the Reds struggling to replicate the form that secured them the Premier League title last season, amid a former top-flight defender describing their current title defence as ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

The Reds endured a difficult November, losing consecutive Premier League matches, and Slot changed tactics and opted to bench Salah for three straight games, leading the 33-year-old to indicate he feels someone at the club wants him out.

Richard Keys quickly backed up Salah and indicated his outburst had let fans ‘know the truth’.

There is speculation over Salah’s future and he is now drawing interest from Turkey, where giants Fenerbahce are keen to offer him a new home.

According to Turkish daily Fanatik (via A Spor), Fenerbahce have already made a tentative approach, with an alleged meeting on Tuesday night between president Sadettin Saran and Salah’s agent.

The president probed Salah’s agent about whether the move was possible or not.

Fenerbahce have enjoyed a strong season under Domenico Tedesco, sitting second in the Turkish Super Lig with 39 points, just three points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Their Europa League campaign has also impressed, with three wins from six matches, including a 4-0 victory over Brann leaving them in 12th in the table.

After a strong start to the season and with plans set for a strong second half, the Turkish side, targeting success in all competitions, are keeping Salah in their sights for the January transfer window.

However, following Liverpool’s recent clash with Tottenham Hotspur, striker Alexander Isak suffered a significant injury during the game, while Cody Gakpo remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

The Reds will be hoping the Liverpool legend chooses to return to Anfield and not further stretch an already thin squad, though how much he has repaired his relationship with Slot is unclear.

It remains to be seen whether the Egyptian forward will feature for Liverpool when he returns from Morocco.