Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has hailed Stoke City loan star Tommy Simkin for his performance following his return to the starting lineup after he was dropped due to poor performances.

The shot-stopper came through the Potteries youth set-up and he spent seven years in their academy.

The 21-year-old custodian has played once for the Stoke senior team and is currently on his fifth loan spell away from the Championship outfit.

Last season, he was on loan at League Two club Walsall, where he discussed his personal ambitions and performed well.

The England Under-21 international featured 47 times for the Saddlers, while keeping 16 clean sheets in all competitions across the campaign.

Back in the summer window, League One club Leyton Orient loaned him in, and he was Wellens’ first-choice goalkeeper initially.

However, the 21-year-old was dropped from the starting lineup for Killian Cahill, after he made some fatal errors, and Wellens urged Simkin to help the O’s.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

At the weekend, however, Simkin found his way back to Leyton Orient’s team after nine league games, and made one mistake, which led the O’s to concede first against Bradford City.

Wellens, though, praised the Stoke on-loan star for how he made some key saves after making a bad mistake.

The 45-year-old hailed Simkin for his ball distribution from the back and also stressed that his distribution was praiseworthy.

“And then obviously, Tommy, I am really proud of Tommy”, Wellens told Orient TV (1:28) about the Stoke on-loan goalkeeper.

“He made a mistake; he could have gone under, but he didn’t, he grew from it.

“I think he pulled off some good saves and kept us in the game.

“His distribution was good, decision-making, apart from the one where he came out, was good.

“So, I am really pleased, for the whole group.”

Despite making a bad mistake, the Stoke talent made some key saves against high-flying Bradford City as Wellens’ side went on to win the game by a 2-1 scoreline.

On Boxing Day, the O’s face Peterborough United at London Road and Simkin will hope to keep his place in the starting lineup.