Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wolves have a number of players who are available in the transfer market in January, but Besiktas landing Emmanuel Agbadou has become more difficult, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Molineux club are having a nightmare campaign, as they are 20th in the Premier League, nine points behind 19th-positioned Burnley after 17 games.

One former Premier League star has insisted that a host of changes are needed at the club, stressing that the Old Gold are ‘completely shattered’.

Wolves brought in Rob Edwards from Middlesbrough to keep themselves safe in the Premier League, but he has not registered a single point at the club.

Middlesbrough are fighting for promotion under his successor Kim Hellberg, whose style has brought back Leeds United memories for Luke Ayling.

It has been suggested Wolves could sell key players next month given they look largely doomed in the Premier League, but Edwards has been clear he has had no indication of that.

Centre-back Agbadou has been linked with a potential move to Super Lig outfit Besiktas, as it was suggested that the Black Eagles were trying to submit a loan-to-buy offer for the Ivorian.

Player Age Mateus Mane 18 Sam Johnstone 32 Dan Bentley 32 English players in the Wolves first team squad

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun (28:08), a host of Wolves players are on the market now, due to the club’s situation, however that will not necessarily help Besiktas.

Wolves are looking for around €20m for Agbadou, which has made things a bit more difficult for Besiktas.

The Turkish club remain keen, but meeting Wolves’ demands will be difficult.

With relegation looming, a number of Wolves stars look to already be plotting an exit and midfielder Marshall Munetsi is attracting interest from France.

Midfield star Joao Gomes is on Crystal Palace’s wish list ahead of the January transfer window, while the Eagles also like Jorgen Strand Larsen.

It remains to be seen if Agbadou will be one of the players to exit the Old Gold next month; he is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Offloading a number of key players in the January transfer window would likely sink any slim hopes Edwards has of keeping Wolves afloat.