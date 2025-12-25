Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Derby County attacker Rhian Brewster has admitted he is targeting more goals and assists as the Rams enter the second half of the season.

Brewster was a free agent in the summer and joined Derby after his five-year spell at Sheffield United.

He joined the Blades from Liverpool and insisted at the time he was confident it was the right call.

The Liverpool academy graduate called it a ‘no-brainer’ to join the Rams after the project presented by boss John Eustace.

Brewster has struggled with different injuries since his arrival at Pride Park and has only made 13 appearances in all competitions so far.

Despite Brewster’s struggles, Eustace has talked up his qualities, stressing the importance of keeping the attacker fit.

Now the Derby attacker has revealed his ambitions for the second half of the season and his aim to get more goal contributions.

“Hopefully more goals, more assists, more involvements on the pitch and I cannot wait to kick on in the second half of the season”, Brewster said on Rams TV (3:12).

Club Liverpool Swansea City Sheffield United Derby County Clubs Rhian Brewster has played for

He outlined the collective goals of the Derby players for the second half of the season and wants them to ultimately aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Brewster believes that the Rams have a good enough squad to finish in the top six in the Championship.

“All we can do is focus on the second half of the season, keep pushing and getting as many points as possible because the goal is, we want to finish in the top six, get into the playoffs.

“Who knows where it is going to take us and ultimately we want to get promoted.

“I think we have got a strong enough team to do that and the belief from the players and staff and the general feel around the place, so why not?”

Brewster has started two games since coming back and will look to get back into his top-form as Derby look to push on in the playoff race.

Eustace’s side are currently 12th in the table but only four points off the final playoff spot.

With the January window approaching, Derby County are also looking to add to Eustace’s squad and now have an agreement in place with Danish midfielder Oscar Fraulo.

After the injury to Rams top-scorer Clinton Morrison, Brewster will hope to replace his goals for Derby, as they battle for a playoff finish which would be seen as remarkable for a side that battled the drop last term.