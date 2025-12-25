Clive Mason/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers star Clinton Mola has praised new assistant coach Paul Raynor for immediately improving the squad and for his ‘infectious’ energy.

Raynor, the long time assistant of Steve Evans, once again followed Evans, with the pair joining Bristol Rovers a week ago.

Raynor and Evans’ impact has been immediate, as they managed to end the club’s ten match losing streak in League Two at the first time of asking with a draw against Crewe Alexandra.

Mola praised Raynor for his impact on the training pitch, stating that he is already improving the squad on an individual basis.

A graduate of Chelsea’s academy, Mola complimented the energy Raynor brings to training sessions, terming it ‘infectious.’

Mola, on being asked what it’s like working with Raynor, said via Bristol Rovers’ media (17:10): “You can see from minute one that he’s come in, his energy, it’s infectious to us on the pitch, on the training pitch and he’s also helping us as well.

“He’s coaching us and he’s helping us become better players.

“You can see that he’s got the experience as well.”

Raynor has been an ever-present at the side of Evans, since the pair teamed up at Boston United in 2004.

He also made occasional appearances for Evans as a player at Crawley Town in the Conference, when the pair served at the club from 2007.

Raynor and Evans have achieved nine promotions with five different clubs, suggesting that the Gas fans should take Evans seriously when he says that Bristol Rovers should be in the Championship.

He last saw Championship football with Evans at Leeds United, where he dubbed the Whites’ job not impossible.

Evans has stressed that Bristol Rovers, with their budget, should be much higher up the standings though results have to be earned on the pitch.

Mola played the full 90 minutes against Crewe and it was the challenge on him that saw Adrien Thibaut earn a red card in the 30th minute.

Mola and the new managerial pair have done much to end the morale-crushing run of defeats, and a win against Bromley on Boxing Day would be the perfect present for the long-suffering Gas fans.