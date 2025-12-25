Sam Matterface believes that Leeds United have shown a lot more fight compared to West Ham United and he feels that the Hammers fanbase have a sense of inevitability about them going down.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men lost their star attacker, Mohammed Kudus, to fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

West Ham had an underwhelming summer transfer window when Graham Potter was in charge, and he was sacked after he failed to get the side going.

Nuno has overseen two wins at the London Stadium, but the Hammers remain firmly in the drop zone and worries are growing.

Recently, one Dutch journalist advised Hammers target Souffian El Karouani not to make a move to the London Stadium, as he feels the Irons will get relegated.

West Ham are five points below Leeds United, who Matterface thinks have shown plenty of fight compared to the Hammers.

With many feeling Nottingham Forest will pull out of trouble, it could eventually be a shootout between West Ham and Leeds.

The broadcaster pointed out that West Ham fans almost feel that it is inevitable that the Hammers will go down this term, stressing that the fans do not believe the club hierarchy can do anything positive.

Season Finish 24/25 14th 23/24 9th 22/23 14th 21/22 7th West Ham’s recent league finishes

Matterface is clear that the Leeds fans are a lot more supportive of their team, as he feels the Whites are fighting with diligence.

“I think they are in massive trouble, West Ham United, because of two things”, Matterface said on talkSPORT (7:04).

“One, they haven’t responded to Nuno Espirito Santo coming in; I thought there was going to be a bigger and much more stark contrast between how they played under Graham Potter and how they did under Nuno Espirito Santo.

“I was very surprised by the early team selections that he made.

“I went to Leeds with them earlier in the season and he played Ollie Scarles out of position twice in a row.

“The Brentford game that I went to at home was absolutely dreadful, one of the worst home performances I have seen for a very, very long time.

“There seems to be a lack of fight at West Ham United, whereas at Leeds, you have got a lot more of that; the crowd get behind them.

“I feel like the [West Ham] crowd have become apathetic, they are so disenfranchised with the ownership.

“They are so annoyed about the way the club has been run over the course of the last ten years.

“They almost feel as if it is inevitable that they are going down because they don’t trust the owners to pull something out of the fire.”

Matterface’s assessment comes in stark contrast to that of former Premier League star Jason McAteer, who feels that West Ham have enough quality to survive.

West Ham have managed to put only two points on the board this month from a possible 12, whereas Leeds are unbeaten, securing eight points in the process.

The January transfer window could be crucial for West Ham putting up a fight to survive and they are set to kick it off by loaning striker Niclas Fullkrug to AC Milan.