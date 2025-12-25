Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is making his ‘priority’ to remain within one of Europe’s top five leagues if and when he departs Roma, where he is on loan.

Tsimikas has been at the Reds since 2020, after he joined them from Greek outfit Olympiacos, with the two clubs agreeing a deal worth £11.75m for the left-back.

The Greece international, though, has always played a backup role to Andrew Robertson at the Reds in his five years.

The 29-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for the Anfield outfit over his five-year spell at Liverpool, providing 18 assists in the process.

Back in the summer window, though, he fell down the pecking order after the Reds paid big money for Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez.

Tsimikas had interest from his former club Olympiacos and French giants Marseille last summer.

Liverpool were trying to cash in on Tsimikas in the final days of the summer window, but ended up loaning him to Italian giants Roma.

Player On loan at Harvey Elliott Aston Villa Kostas Tsimikas Roma James McConnell Ajax Vitezslav Jaros Ajax Harvey Davies Crawley Town Liverpool’s out on loan first team stars

However, his time at the Giallorossi is not going according to plan, as it was suggested recently that Roma are considering sending him back to Anfield mid-season.

And now, according to Greek daily Sportime, the Greece international has a clear idea of what he wants if he does leave Roma.

Tsimikas is making it a ‘priority’ to remain within one of Europe’s big five leagues.

That would mean Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and the Premier League would be where he is looking towards.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has mostly used Tsimikas as a backup option, giving him only three Serie A starts.

Gasperini uses a 3-4-3 formation and prefers Brazilian wing-back Wesley Franca or Devyne Rensch in the left wide-back position.

The Greece full-back’s contract at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen where Tsimikas will be playing his football after next month’s transfer window closes.