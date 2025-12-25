George Wood/Getty Images

Wolves defender Matt Doherty has pointed towards the club’s players as the reason there has been no new manager bounce since Rob Edwards took over at Molineux.

Edwards took over at Wolves after leaving Middlesbrough last month, having guided the Championship side to second place and laid the foundations for a strong second-half push, but after six games in charge he is yet to register a win, having lost all six matches.

Despite the results, the Welsh tactician has been backed by the club’s technical director, who has insisted the Old Gold look different in all aspects.

The Welshman’s return to Molineux, which one presenter described as a ‘massive career mistake’ followed manager Vitor Pereira’s abysmal start to the season, with the club’s struggles continuing as they remain bottom of the Premier League, still winless and with just two points.

Usually when a new manager is appointed, a club get a bounce and an improvement in results, but that has not happened under Edwards.

The Old Gold’s struggles at Molineux continued last weekend as they went down 2-0 to Brentford, with Keane Lewis-Potter grabbing both goals, while Jorgen Strand Larsen’s late penalty miss added salt to the wound.

Doherty acknowledged that Wolves’ slow start under new boss Edwards has fallen short of expectations, insisting the issues have not stemmed from the coaching staff, and stressed that while the team have been well prepared with clear game plans, individual errors across the squad have undermined performances.

The Irishman also admitted that collective standards, including his own, have not matched last season’s levels, noting that this drop-off has fuelled a cycle where poor results make it increasingly difficult to build momentum.

Club Telford United Forest Green Rovers Watford Luton Town Middlesbrough Wolves Club sides Rob Edwards has managed

Doherty told Wolves’ official site: “Obviously, we’ve not started off well enough for him.

“The coaching staff have not been the issue at all, we’ve been coached well, our game plans have been good, we’re just making, as players, individual mistakes.

“This is all of us, it’s not just the eleven that played the last game or the game before, it’s everybody who’s played this season, we’ve all made individual mistakes.

“None of us have reached the level, myself included, of last year, and that just creates a perfect storm of things not going well, and when you’re not winning games Premier League, that slippery slope is tough to get off because you don’t get given anything.”

Wolves’ current squad, marked by constant changes and declining form, have drawn comparisons to Watford’s relegated 2021/22 side.

With the January transfer window looming, Edwards has acknowledged the need for reinforcements and confirmed that work is already under way behind the scenes to bolster the squad.

However, given the club’s current form and the added complication of players keen to protect their World Cup ambitions next year, the Old Gold could find it difficult to keep hold of important performers.

Already Joao Gomes and Strand Larsen are drawing interest from Crystal Palace.