Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has talked up Leeds United’s set-piece threat, with tall, strong and physical players, as he prepares his Black Cats to take on the Whites on Sunday in the Premier League.

The fixture will be the first meeting between the two clubs since their promotion from the Championship last season.

Leeds enjoyed a comfortable path back to the top-flight as they won the Championship title, whereas Sunderland saw some dramatic late goals during the playoffs, in their return to the Premier League.

The start to the season has been vastly different for both sides as Leeds have struggled to get out of the bottom half of the table, but Sunderland on the other hand, have been one of the most successful newly promoted teams in recent Premier League history.

The Black Cats’ start means that now many feel they will not be dragged into the relegation scrap.

At Leeds, a new formation looks to have changed their fortunes however, with boss Daniel Farke’s recently implemented 3-5-2 system resulting in a four game unbeaten streak.

The back three formation, with two strikers up top and three central defenders, has been talked up as suiting the Leeds players perfectly.

Leeds have focused on set pieces this season, with a Whites defender noting how the club’s new signings have good height about them.

And, as the Whites head to the Stadium of Light for the Sunday fixture, Black Cats boss Le Bris has praised Leeds’ set-piece threat and direct playing style.

Club Manager Burnley Scott Parker (45) Leeds United Daniel Farke (49) Sunderland Regis Le Bris (50) Newly promoted clubs’ managers

“Leeds are in good form at the moment, especially in the last four games”, Le Bris said in a press conference (7:30).

“They switch to a back five, with three midfielders, two forwards.

“They are going a bit more direct now especially in key moments.

“They are strong in set-pieces, good takers good deliveries, tall, strong, physical presence in the box, so they are doing well.

“So, we will have a tough challenge at home once again.”

Leeds have scored ten goals from set-piece situations this season, matching their count for goals scored from open play, highlighting their dead ball specialty.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who recently revealed he can feel a buzz at Elland Road, has been the main provider of goals for Farke’s team as the Englishman has now scored in five games running.

Calvert-Lewin scored twice from long throws in the Whites’ impressive 4-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Farke has, ahead of the match, heaped praise on Le Bris’ Sunderland team, calling their season so far remarkable.

The improvement in results has seen Leeds climb to 16th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland are unbeaten at home this season and Leeds will hope that their recent momentum and the Black Cats’ depleted squad due to the Africa Cup of Nations, can help them earn another three valuable points.