Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Sassuolo star Armand Lauriente is on the radar of West Ham United, with interest expressed through intermediaries, while Italian champions Napoli remain keen following talks in the summer.

The attacker enjoyed a standout Serie B campaign last season, scoring 18 goals in 33 appearances to help Sassuolo secure a return to the Italian top flight, a run of form that attracted widespread interest during the summer.

Newly promoted to the Premier League, Sunderland came close to signing the 27-year-old at the start of the season, but the deal fell through, with agent commission reportedly playing a role in its collapse.

Lauriente is doing well in the Italian top flight, contributing three goals and two assists for the Neroverdi so far.

Now with the January transfer window opening, Lauriente could get a long-awaited move to the Premier League.

West Ham pursued the Frenchman in the summer of 2023, with the player’s agent confirming that the club showed serious interest in bringing him to the London Stadium, but the attacker chose to remain at Sassuolo.

The Hammers are again looking at potentially signing Lauriente and, according to Italian outlet Area Napoli, have ‘expressed interest through intermediaries’.

West Ham have had a difficult season in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo, collecting only 13 points from their 17 matches and sitting 18th, in the relegation zone.

Game Leeds United (H) Newcastle United (A) Arsenal (H) Brentford (A) Everton (H) Crystal Palace (A) West Ham’s final six PL games this season

The move could become complicated for West Ham if Italian giants Napoli reignite their interest, as they did in the summer, hoping Lauriente can link up with the likes of David Neres and summer signing Noa Lang.

Napoli have Lauriente as an idea and could well decide to make a move.

If West Ham make a firm bid for the winger then they would have to convince him about a move to the London Stadium and joining a club battling to survive.

Interested clubs could be boosted by Lauriente’s contractual situation, as his deal expires in 2027 and it is suggested he has no intention of signing a fresh one at Sassuolo.

Cashing in on Lauriente now could be the time of maximum value for Sassuolo, but it would also deprive the side of a key player in the middle of the Serie A season.

If West Ham did sign Lauriente, then the winger could line up against the club he almost joined in the shape of Sunderland, as they head to the London Stadium in late January.