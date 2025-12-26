Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Derby County manager John Eustace has praised Birmingham City, stating that they have an excellent squad and is of the view that they will soon make a push for promotion.

Chris Davies’ team made significant investments during the summer, with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Marvin Ducksch, Demarai Gray, Tommy Doyle, Patrick Roberts and Jack Robinson heading to St Andrew’s.

Birmingham struggled to initially hit the heights expected, which led to question marks over Davies’ job, while the manager himself sought to calm worries by promising a good season.

Blues have performed well at home, recording six victories and a single defeat in their ten home games in the Championship, but on the road has been a different story, with just two wins, dampening a promotion charge.

This afternoon, Eustace takes his Derby side to St Andrew’s to lock horns with Birmingham.

The Derby boss is under no illusions about how difficult the task will be for Derby and noted the strength of Birmingham’s home record.

He also suggested that the foundation is firmly in place for the Blues to challenge for a higher position in the table and admits he does expect them to push for promotion soon.

Result Competition Derby County 2-2 Birmingham City Championship Birmingham City 2-0 Derby County Championship Derby County 1-2 Birmingham City Championship Last three Birmingham-Derby meetings

Eustace rates the quality of Blues’ squad and the level of coaching that Davies provides.

“Excellent team, coached very well, got a fantastic squad”, Eustace told Rams TV (2:50).

“Obviously, the squad’s there, ready to get promoted.

“So, I’m sure they will have a push soon, and we know it’s going to be a really exciting game.

“They have got an excellent home record and we know it’s going to be a tough match, but one we are looking forward to.”

Eustace may be keen to continue to proving a point to Birmingham given how they sacked him when he was in charge at St Andrew’s.

One former EFL star called Birmingham’s owners ‘classless’ for the way they sacked Eustace, while ex-striker John Hartson dubbed the sacking ‘despicable’.

If Derby finish above Birmingham this season then given Blues’ budget, that would likely be a big feather in Eustace’s cap.