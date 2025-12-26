Former Leeds United star Josuha Guilavogui has proudly revealed that he has taken the ‘first step’ towards a future in management.

Guilavogui spent last season with Leeds, with his experience proving to be vital as he helped the Whites to promotion as an important squad member.

His impact was such that it led Daniel Farke to call him a born leader, while Leeds turned down a bid from Paris FC to take Guilavogui to France last January.

Guilavogui has been a free agent since his departure from Leeds, during which time he has elected to take the first step towards coaching by earning a UEFA diploma.

Claiming that it helps give him clarity regarding his future, Guilavogui thanked all the clubs who have supported him on his quest.

Guilavogui said on X: “A first step toward a new world, which I am discovering gradually.

“Earning this first UEFA diploma allows me today to look to the future with serenity and ambition.

“Thank you to the clubs and all those who have supported me in this new project.

“The rest is unfolding, step by step.”

Guilavogui, upon signing with Leeds, immediately endeared himself to the faithful by declaring how excited he and his family were to join such a ‘famous’ club.

Willy Gnonto revealed last year about how big an impact Guilavogui had in the dressing room, with the Frenchman always trying to help other people.

Guilavogui starred in the Bundesliga, with more than 200 hundred outings for Wolfsburg, during which time he also earned seven caps for France.

He also left Leeds with a parting gift, playing a prominent role in selling the Leeds project to former team-mate Lukas Nmecha, with the German revealing how highly Guilavogui spoke of the fans on signing for the club.

Guilavogui’s brother, Morgan, is a professional footballer too and was a target for Southampton in the summer window.

It remains to be seen if Joshua can extend his playing career, last linked with Marseille in September, but going by the words of Farke and Gnonto, it appears that he certainly can have a bright career in coaching.