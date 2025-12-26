Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa star Nigel Reo-Coker has declared that the Villans have more quality in depth compared to Newcastle United, allowing them to compete both domestically and in Europe.

Newcastle have had an ordinary campaign in the Premier League so far, while Aston Villa have turned around a poor start to find themselves in the middle of conversations about potential league contenders.

Villa’s start to the campaign raised some alarm, but now they are transformed heading into 2026.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle look assured of progression in Europe, with the Villans club thriving in the Europa League, while Newcastle look likely to make it to the playoffs for the knockout rounds in the Champions League at the very least.

Reo-Coker is of the view that Newcastle’s lacklustre domestic form can be explained by their exertions in Europe causing fatigue.

Claiming that they are struggling for a want of depth in their squad, Reo-Coker sees similarities between the present campaign and the 2023/24 season when Newcastle were last in the Champions League when they finished seventh domestically.

Reo-Coker, speaking about Newcastle, said on the BBC’s Football Daily: “The only thing is competing in the Champions League, which they’re doing quite well in.

“We saw last time they were in the Champions League where they struggled with Premier League form.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

“Again, you’d have to question the strength and depth of the quality of the squad. It’s still not quite there.”

Reo-Coker compared the Newcastle and Aston Villa squads, and proclaimed that it is the greater depth possessed by Villa that has allowed them to be competitive in both the Premier League and Europe.

“In comparison to another team that they might be competing with in Aston Villa, Newcastle have a fantastic starting eleven but when you talk about strength in depth, Villa have that quality.

“That’s why they can still compete in the Europa League and also in the Premier League – Newcastle still are not at that level yet.”

The return of summer signing Yoane Wissa from injury in early December will give Newcastle further depth up-front, but they will be wary of pushing him too hard too soon.

Eddie Howe was criticised by former Premier League striker Dean Ashton in November and told that a lack of rotation on his part had made the side very predictable for opponents, but there is also a case to be made that it has contributed to fatigue too.

Newcastle will have a shot in the arm for the January window, as they filled the sporting director role with Ross Wilson in October.

Reo-Coker previously said that Unai Emery can lift Aston Villa to ‘another level’ by winning a trophy, and the Villans have a realistic chance of winning the Europa League while still being in the hunt for the Premier League as they remain only three points behind leaders Arsenal.