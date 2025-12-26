George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Sunderland vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 28th December, 14:00 UK time

Sunderland play host to Leeds United in what is both sides’ final game of 2025, a year which saw the duo promoted back to the Premier League.

Black Cats fans fans could not have imagined a better start to the season than the one they have managed. 17 games in and with 21 to go, they are placed sixth in the table and dreaming about Europe.

Their success has come as no surprise to Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who indicated he expected it.

Sunderland’s performances have given their former striker Darren Bent optimism, prompting him to make the prediction that it would take only a ‘monumental collapse’ for the Black Cats to go down from the Premier League this season.

Veteran manager Sam Allardyce has also taken note of Sunderland’s progress, picking their manager Regis Le Bris out for particular praise for having looked in detail at what they needed to compete.

Now Sunderland are set to take on last season’s fellow promotion earners Leeds United. The Black Cats will have a point to prove against Farke’s side given that they were the ones who had to go through the playoffs to earn promotion while the Whites dominated proceedings to win the league.

It has been only because of a late recovery that Leeds have managed to create some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

Their last defeat came four matches ago and since then they have beaten teams such as Chelsea and Crystal Palace and have managed to hold defending champions Liverpool.

A big part of their success has been the form of their striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored six goals in the last five games.

And Sunderland boss Le Bris believes Calvert-Lewin is part of a very tall, strong and physical threat that Leeds possess, which they take full advantage of.

Leeds though, despite their upturn, still have work to do on their form on the road, with the Whites having won just one and drawn one of their nine away games so far.

As a result, Leeds have the second worst away record in the Premier League and with Sunderland still unbeaten at home, the Whites will need to turn over a new leaf in this clash.

Sunderland though recently managed their sixth clean sheet of the season and Le Bris feels his men have a solid structure.

Predicted Lineups

Sunderland Leeds United Roefs Perri Mukiele Rodon Ballard Bijol Alderete Struijk Hume Bogle Xhaka Tanaka Geertruida Ampadu Rigg Stach Le Fee Gudmundsson Adingra Calvert-Lewin Isidor Okafor Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Sunderland: DWLDW

Leeds United: WDDWL

Key Men

Sunderland

Sunderland manager Le Bris will have his options curtailed by the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. To his relief, he has his skipper Granit Xhaka at his disposal. Xhaka has been the main architect of Sunderland’s success and around him Sunderland’s attacks have developed.

He has five goal contributions this season already and the Leeds players will have a job in hand to stop him from becoming a menace. His penetrating passes can be hard to stop and with the kind of solid defence Sunderland have, one could prove to be enough.

Wilson Isidor’s shooting boots have been missing of late. He was only allowed 18 minute on the pitch against Brighton, a match where the visitors failed to find the back of the net. Against Leeds United, Le Bris might see a window opportunity for the 25-year-old to get going once again.

He has the ability to build attacks as well and can create opportunities even for his team-mates to score.

Leeds United

Leeds United manager Farke will put faith in his usual suspects as he has been doing over the years. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the middle of an impressive spell, making Leeds fans sing his name.

The former Everton man has been enjoying his time in a Leeds shirt, proof of which was the way he celebrated Anton Stach’s goal from the bench in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Stach will be a key man for the visitors as well, proving to be a threat by virtue of his set-pieces. Club legend Tony Dorigo praised him for his presence everywhere on the pitch against Crystal Palace, insisting that he is regaining his form.

He can add to his repertoire by being a contributor to Leeds United’s winning cause against Sunderland. Standing at six feet three inches, he will also be an aerial presence inside both boxes.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland Championship Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland Championship Last three meetings

Match Prediction

The recent form of both teams will make it tough to predict a final winner. Both sides have enough strength in depth to win it, but it remains to be seen who wants it more on the day.

Sunderland manager Le Bris will see it as an opportunity to cement his team’s place in the top half of the table. He has enough experience and his tactical acumen will be put to test to get the job done.

For Farke, who was seriously doubted by Richard Keys, it will be an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong.

Three points against a team they beat in the Championship last season could prove to be vital in continuing their climb up the table.

All in all, it has the prospect of becoming a mouth-watering clash for both sets of fans both inside the Stadium of Light as well as for those watching at home.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Sunderland vs Leeds United will be broadcast live across the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR channels with a 14:00 kick-off time.