Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon are confident that they can do a deal to bring in Luis Guilherme from West Ham United, who will only allow the Brazilian to leave on a loan move, as they still believe in his ‘qualities and potential’.

Last year, West Ham had a big summer transfer window, where they signed the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman and Guilherme to back former boss Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was sacked for Graham Potter, who also lost his position at the Hammers, after he made an abysmal start to the current campaign.

Now, Nuno Espirito Santo is trying to keep the London club safe, but he has not been able to push them out of the relegation zone, with West Ham sitting 18th in the league table, and one presenter recently claimed that the Hammers have shown no fight this season.

The Irons are looking to shuffle the squad in the winter window, with some possible incomings and with some players set to leave the London Stadium.

Former Brazil Under-20 international Guilherme, who has not been able to make any impact at West Ham in his one and a half seasons at the club, is attracting interest.

Brazilian outfit Botafogo were keen on him in the summer transfer window, but he did not fancy a move back to his homeland.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon are keen on him ahead of the January window and they have been working on a deal for him for the last two weeks.

And now, according to Portuguese daily A Bola (via Desporto AO Minuto), West Ham are only interested in a simple loan deal, without any option to buy for the 19-year-old.

It has been suggested that the Premier League club, under Nuno’s leadership, still believe in Guilherme’s ‘qualities and potential’ to become a top player.

Verde e Brancos are determined to sign the teenager permanently however, even if it means they need to include an obligation to buy in the Brazilian’s loan deal.

They are trying to convince the relegation-threatened Premier League club to find a way to sign the former Palmerias talent, with the Portuguese side ready to spend around £16m on him.

Palmeiras did include a sell-on clause when they sold Guilherme to West Ham.