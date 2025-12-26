George Wood/Getty Images

Wolves are ‘evaluating the possibility’ of shipping out full-back Jackson Tchatchoua in the January transfer window ‘to avoid a capital loss’.

The Molineux side beat off competition from fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest and other Italian sides to secure a move for Tchatchouna in the summer.

Wolves gave him a medical in the middle of August with a £10.8m move being completed a few days later.

Though Tchatchoua has played regularly for Wolves, he has not been able to stop the rot at Molineux in what is a disastrous season.

Wolves currently find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table, looking for their first win of the season and have been deemed ‘completely and utterly shattered’ by former Premier League star Andy Townsend.

It has been suggested that Wolves are open to offers for a host of players in January and it appears Tchatchoua could be within that group.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Wolves are ‘evaluating the possibility’ of letting Tchatchoua move on in January.

Club Years Charleroi 2021-2024 Hellas Verona (loan) 2023-2024 Hellas Verona 2024-2025 Wolves 2025- Jackson Tchatchoua’s career history

The Molineux side are looking at a loan move with an option to buy, set at around the £8.75m mark to ‘avoid a capital loss’ on Tchatchoua.

A return to Italy has been mooted as an option and the deal as structured could allow a mid-table club in Serie A to make a move for him.

Further up the food chain, Inter Milan asked about Tchatchoua last summer and could return for him.

Juventus are looking for a right-back and Tchatchoua could be seen as a low cost move for the Bianconeri.

For Tchatchoua, an escape route out of a Wolves side that look destined to be relegated could well become a concrete possibility soon.

Losing the Cameroon international would be a blow for Wolves and Edwards may well want a replacement to be brought in.