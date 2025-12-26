Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup to lock horns with Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side in a Boxing Day Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Newcastle have headed to Manchester on the back of a 2-2 draw at home against Chelsea and Howe is desperately looking for his men to go on a winning run.

Beating Manchester United would be the perfect late Christmas present for the Magpies, but Amorim has improved the Red Devils of late.

While Manchester United did lose 2-1 at Aston Villa last time out, that ended a run of four games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Manchester United are seventh in the table, just three points off the Champions League spots and have lost just two of eight league games at Old Trafford this term.

Newcastle have also experienced poor league form on the road, winning just once away from home in the league so far this season and that has been a major part of keeping the Magpies in the bottom half of the league table.

A win tonight though would push them up level on points with Manchester United in a sign of just how congested the league still is.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Newcastle thrash Manchester United 4-1.

Aaron Ramsdale is in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Manchester United tonight, while in defence, Howe goes with Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall as a four.

Howe will want to see his side win the midfield battle and in the engine room he picks Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Ramsey, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Nick Woltemade up top.

If Howe needs to shake up his Newcastle United lineup vs Manchester United tonight then he has a bench of options and they include Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Manchester United

Ramsdale, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Gordon, Murphy, Woltemade

Substitutes: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Willock, A Murphy, Shahar, Neave, Alabi