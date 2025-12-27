Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his starting lineup to welcome London rivals Fulham to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

Nuno is still looking for his side to go on a run of consistent form as he looks to drive them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Worries are growing and one presenter recently commented that West Ham just do not seem to have the same fight about them as relegation rivals Leeds United do.

Nuno will want to see that fight in good measure this afternoon as Fulham provide the opposition, with Hammers star Max Kilman talking up the importance of the game as it is at home.

Marco Silva’s team have shown they have something about them in recent weeks, scoring four times against Manchester City, winning at Burnley with three goals scored and then, last time out, edging out Nottingham Forest while keeping a clean sheet.

West Ham did however beat Fulham 3-2 the last time the two sides met at the London Stadium, which will give Nuno some extra hope.

Nuno picks Alphonse Areola in goal in his West Ham lineup vs Fulham, while the back four that the Hammers boss is trusting to keep the door shut is made up of Kyle Walker-Peters, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Ollie Scarles.

West Ham field Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Mateus Fernandes in the engine room to compete for the ball against the Cottagers, while the attack is comprised of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Crysencio Summerville.

Nuno has options off the bench to change his West Ham lineup vs Fulham and they include Callum Wilson and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham United Lineup vs Fulham

Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Paqueta

Substitutes: Hermansen, Wilson, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Soucek, Earthy, Kante, Golambeckis, Mayers