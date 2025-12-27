Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘are considering’ Juventus defender Joao Mario and could even do so ‘on a permanent basis’.

Palace had a brilliant last season under Austrian boss Oliver Glasner, who led the London club to FA Cup glory.

Glasner was looking for the Eagles to kick on over the course of the summer, but Eberechi Eze was lost to Arsenal and he was unhappy with the limited business done.

The boss will be looking for additions in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace still alive in the Conference League.

They have been looking towards crisis club Wolves for a possible double swoop, but defence is also a priority.

Daniel Munoz, who has been one of the standout players over the last two campaigns, is currently out injured, and the Eagles are considering multiple options.

Bayern Munich’s Sacha Boey is a player who they rate and there has been contact over a possible swoop.

Club Years FC Porto 2018-2025 Juventus 2025- Joao Mario’s career history

Genk’s attacking right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi is another player on their radar, but Portuguese defender Mario is liked by Crystal Palace too.

Juventus are prepared to offload Mario and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Crystal Palace ‘are considering’ a deal.

The Eagles could even sign Mario ‘on a permanent basis’ if they do go for him.

Juventus paid €12m for the attacking full-back, who can also play as a right or left midfielder, but he has not featured as much for the Old Lady.

In the last eleven league games for Juventus, he has clocked only 25 minutes of game time, and could be on his way out of the Italian giants.

Mario played close to 200 times for Portuguese giants FC Porto and has experience playing in the Champions League with them.

There is also tipped to be loan interest from clubs in Portugal and Spain in Mario, meaning Crystal Palace may have to move soon if they do want to take him to Selhurst Park.