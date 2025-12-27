Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton has admitted that there is the feeling that the Hammers are going to be relegated this season.

After the sacking of Graham Potter and the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, there were widespread hopes that West Ham would start to climb the Premier League table.

As 2026 approaches though, West Ham remain stuck inside the relegation zone and were beaten 1-0 by Fulham on Saturday afternoon to continue their woes.

Nuno’s side are five points from safety and are just one game from the halfway point this season.

West Ham will do business in the January transfer window and are shipping out Niclas Fullkrug to AC Milan, while Adama Traore has been tipped to arrive from Fulham.

Former Hammers star Ashton though is now increasingly worried about the club and admits that there is a feeling they will be relegated.

He drew comparisons with crisis club Wolves to stress that poor recruitment can sink a side, while noting Nuno has not had the impact which was expected.

Asked on talkSPORT (27th December, 17:13) about whether West Ham are going down, Ashton replied: “It’s got that feeling.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“You sort of thought Nuno would shore up the defence, he would do what he did at Nottingham Forest and kind of pull them away.

“They have good players in attacking areas, Bowen, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Wilson, Summerville; players that can excite and are good enough for Premier League level, but just haven’t performed.

“You can tell Bowen is trying his absolute best to drag his team out, but I am afraid, a bit like Wolves, if you get the recruitment wrong a couple of times, you can find yourself in big trouble in this division.

“They just don’t look like they’ve got the quality.”

The January transfer window could now be absolutely pivotal in giving Nuno the tools he needs to pull West Ham out of danger.

There is also the question of how much longer West Ham will stick with the Portuguese boss if he is not delivering results.

Relegation to the Championship would likely see West Ham lose a host of their top players, such as Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Jean-Clair Todibo and Mateus Fernandes.

West Ham now have one further game in 2025 remaining, with Brighton due to visit the London Stadium on Tuesday night.