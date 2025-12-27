Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney still believes that Leeds United will drop into the bottom three before the end of the season, indicating West Ham United will survive.

Leeds have experienced a major upturn in form in recent weeks under Daniel Farke and established a six-point buffer over the relegation zone in the Premier League.

With the Whites increasingly making Elland Road a fortress and being expected to add to the squad in the January transfer window, optimism is high at the club that they will survive.

West Ham are competitors to Leeds in the battle to avoid the drop, but one presenter recently claimed the Whites seem to have a lot more fight in them than the Hammers.

The Hammers lost at home to Fulham to deepen their troubles on Saturday and ex-Hammer Dean Ashton admits the season has a feeling of relegation for the club.

Deeney however is not in the camp which sees West Ham being relegated, or Nottingham Forest dropping down.

He believes Leeds are still at risk and is of the view that the Elland Road crowd will weigh heavy on the Whites players as the crunch games come up, while West Ham do have match-winners.

Deeney thinks that any injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also be crucial and ultimately sees Leeds going down.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The former striker said on talkSPORT (27th December, 17:15): “I still feel for Leeds. I know that’s going to sound really crazy with the recent upturn.

“But one injury to Calvert-Lewin, which unfortunately we have seen over the course of his career that that can happen, I think they will struggle for goals.

“I do think that West Ham, while they have not got a great squad, I still feel that they have got the match-winners that can do it. Hopefully they can get one or two in.

“And I just feel as the season gets towards that business end from February onwards, that pressure of Elland Road will weigh on a lot of those players.

“I just feel that with Nuno and with Sean Dyche they know how to stay up in this league and get out of this mess.

“I’m just not sure that Daniel Farke can. That’s why I think Leeds will just drop in there.”

Leeds currently have the tenth best record in the Premier League taken over the last six games, while West Ham have the second worst over the same period.

Nuno took West Ham to Elland Road in October and saw his men beaten 2-1.

Intriguingly, Leeds are due to visit West Ham in both sides’ final game of the season this term.