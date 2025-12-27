Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup and substitutes to welcome Motherwell to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Rohl has seen a pronounced improvement in domestic results for Rangers in recent weeks, but that progress came to a grinding halt away at Hearts last time out.

Lawrence Shankland scored for Hearts on the day, leading to one Rangers legend to bemoan the fact the Gers did not sign him in the summer when he was available.

The result underlined the inconsistency in the Rangers team and a former top flight attacker feels there is no one player that Rohl can trust to consistently deliver.

Motherwell arrive at Ibrox on the back of an impressive eight-game unbeaten run and will be aiming to cause a shock this afternoon.

They did hold Rangers to a 1-1 draw at Fir Park the last time the two sides met, in August this season.

Motherwell also won on their last visit to Ibrox, running out 2-1 winners in March this year.

Rohl has urged his players to show a positive reaction today against Motherwell, to bounce back from the Hearts loss, and has picked his team to get the job done.

Jack Butland is between the sticks in the Rangers lineup vs Motherwell, while in defence Rohl picks a back four of James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

In the engine room, the Rangers boss goes with Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti.

Rohl may well need to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Motherwell during the 90 minutes and his options off the bench include Mikey Moore and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Motherwell

Butland, Tavernier, Sterling, Fernandez, Meghoma, Barron, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Souttar, Aarons, Dowell, Curtis, Cameron, Moore, Miovski, Danilo