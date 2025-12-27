Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce believes that the Magpies’ away form ‘is awful’ and knows it is an area that Eddie Howe’s side must urgently improve.

Newcastle are not having one of their best seasons despite spending heavily in the summer to bring in players and there have been question marks over whether they can cope with the demands of fighting on multiple fronts.

One former Premier League star recently compared them to Champions League spot rivals Aston Villa and feels they do not have the same quality in depth.

Eddie Howe’s side have struggled to find consistency and their away form has been poor, as they have only managed one win from their nine games in the league, accumulating only six points.

On Boxing Day, Howe’s team travelled to Old Trafford to face Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side weakened by injuries, but suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Bruce pointed out that a win against Manchester United could have taken Howe’s side to fifth place in the table; instead, they are in eleventh place after 18 games.

The ex-Magpies boss dubbed his former club’s away form ‘awful’ and stressed they absolutely must improve it to climb the standings.

“They could have gone to fifth had they won it today; it [league table] is that tight”, Bruce said on talkSPORT (26th December, 22:03).

Game Date Burnley 30/12 Wolves 18/01 Paris Saint-Germain 28/01 Newcastle United’s next three away games

“They have got to improve their away form.

“Their away form at the moment is awful.

“At home they are especially very, very, very good, but away from home they are not so clever these days.”

Howe has largely trusted many of the same players and a former top flight winger recently suggested Newcastle need signings in midfield in the January transfer window.

Whether there will be signings in other positions is unclear, but Newcastle are still monitoring Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmund Tapsoba.

Clubs usually find it tough to land their desired targets during January transfer windows, but it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will be able to bring in faces that will be able to strengthen the squad.