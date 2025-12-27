Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Burnley vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has selected his starting lineup and substitutes to take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

Moyes takes his men to play the newly promoted side sitting in tenth spot in the Premier League table after picking up 24 points from their opening 17 games.

Burnley by contrast sit second bottom of the table and are in big trouble, with only three league wins all season.

The last three meetings between the two sides have all seen Everton win and not even concede a goal in the process, an outcome Moyes would gladly take today.

Moyes is also aware that scoring goals has remained an issue for Everton and he recently admitted he is keen to see James Garner add goals to his game.

Burnley have lost all four of their last four games at Turf Moor, but did beat Leeds United at the ground in October.

Everton could add to the Clarets’ pain and Moyes’ side have won two of their last three matches away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes continues to be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman through injury.

Jack Grealish is not in the matchday squad.

Moyes has Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Burnley this afternoon, while at the back he picks Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko as a four.

Midfield will be a key battleground this afternoon and Moyes calls upon Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner, while Tyler Dibling, Charly Alcaraz and Dwight McNeil support Beto.

If changes need to be made to Moyes’ Everton lineup vs Burnley then he can call for options off his bench and they include Thierno Barry and Merlin Rohl.

Everton Lineup vs Burnley

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Alcaraz, Dibling, McNeil, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, Barry, Rohl, Aznou, Welch, Campbell