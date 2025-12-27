Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy believes that the pressure Sunderland have put extra pressure on Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe by being so high up in the table.

Following Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League, there was a resumption of the Wear-Tyne rivalry, which was described by former goalkeeper Jak Alnwick as one of the best he has ever experienced; Alnwick also played in Scotland for Rangers.

In the first-ever meeting between the two sides in over a decade this season, Sunderland came out on top, despite their status as Premier League newcomers.

Howe’s Newcastle have been poor domestically at times this season and former boss Steve Bruce has dubbed their away record ‘awful’.

Cundy believes Newcastle have a major problem with consistency this season, even though they are within touching distance of turning things around.

Responding to a question on where he thinks Newcastle should be, Cundy said on talkSPORT (54.42): “Newcastle should be competing for, at a minimum, European football.

“Right now they are eleventh [now 13th, ed.] but one victory, one draw, you know if they string two draws, two victories in the next four games whatever it might be, they are going to be muscling in and around those positions.

Game Competition Burnley (A) Premier League Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Leeds United (H) Premier League Newcastle United’s next three games

“The problem they have got is that they are so inconsistent. You don’t know what you are going to get from Newcastle.”

Picking out the loss against Sunderland in the Wear-Tyne derby as a massive blow for the club Cundy believes how the Black Cats are doing in the league is adding extra pressure on Howe.

“[The loss against Sunderland] was a stink fest. They were terrible that day and they got bullied. They got beaten up.

“On the back of that, the pressure that Sunderland are putting on Eddie Howe, the local rivals – they are sixth and that is not going to help him.

“There are a number of factors going into this but where should they be?

“Should they be above Everton, maybe, should they be above Crystal Palace yes.

“Should they be above Sunderland? Yes.”

Richard Keys has predicted a potential departure for Howe from St James’ Park at the end of the season as, in his view, things do not look right.

However, Newcastle’s form in cup competition has given them hope as they fight to secure a place in the EFL Cup final for the second season in a row.

Howe though must plot a route past Manchester City to get back to Wembley.