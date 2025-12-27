Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leece are not planning to sell West Ham United target Tiago Gabriel in the winter transfer window due to his importance in defence.

West Ham worked tirelessly during transfer deadline day to strengthen their defensive department and signed Igor Julio, who rejected Crystal Palace to join them.

Igor has struggled to secure minutes and has started only one game so far this season, appearing to be reflective of West Ham’s muddled recruitment.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now face a pivotal January transfer window as they desperately search for signings to get them out of trouble in the Premier League.

Former Premier League star Jason McAteer feels that the Hammers are strong enough to survive in the league, but West Ham will look to bring in new faces to add to the squad.

Nuno has several areas in mind which he would like to beef up with options and West Ham have been linked with Lecce’s 21-year-old defender Gabriel.

The Italian outfit brought Gabriel from Portuguese side Estrela Amadora in January 2024 and he has turned some heads with his performances in Lecce’s backline.

Club Years Estrela da Amadora 2023-2025 Lecce 2025- Tiago Gabriel’s career history

It has been suggested West Ham have already enquired regarding the availability of the Portuguese Under-21 international.

However, Leece’s president Saverio Sticchi Damiani and technical director Pantaleo Corvino are not considering selling Gabriel in the January transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Gabriel has stepped up to become the key man in the Lecce backline given the presence of Kialonda Gaspar at the Africa Cup of Nations with Angola.

The Portuguese has two years left on his contract, with both parties reserving an option to extend the contract for two years.

He also has suitors in Italy in the form of Juventus and Napoli.

Lecce have slapped a €40m asking price on the defender’s head, but losing him and Gaspar in January is considered to be too much of a risk.