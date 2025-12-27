Dan Istitene/Getty Image

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has stressed the importance of skipper Ethan Ampadu for the team, insisting that the 25-year-old is a cornerstone and key figure who performs multiple roles on the pitch.

The 25-year-old has grown into his role as the captain of the Premier League newcomers, managing to open his goalscoring account recently against Crystal Palace in a 4-1 win.

He has been picked out for particular praise by club greats such as Tony Dorigo and Nigel Martyn, who have both highlighted his impact on the team.

Dorigo believes that the Whites look at their skipper when they need to slow the game down or find the right pass at the right time.

Fellow Leeds legend Martyn is of the view that Ampadu’s running statistics must be tiring to look at given he covers so much ground.

Farke, on his part, pointed out the key roles Ampadu plays on the pitch for the team, insisting that he performs both attacking and defensive duties equally.

Responding to a question on how Ampadu compares with the best midfielders in the Premier League, Farke said at a press conference (20.04): “It is always difficult to compare because you have a bit different task if you play, for example, for Manchester City or for Arsenal in comparison to a side that are fighting against relegation.

Game Date Manchester United 04/01 Fulham 17/01 Arsenal 31/01 Leeds United’s next three games at Elland Road

“For that, it is always a bit unfair or a bit complicated to compare, but what I can say is that for us he is a key player, one of my most important, if not the most important player.

“He is playing in the heart of our game and central midfield.

“Especially in the heart of our game, you have to be strong, you need a strong centre and we have this, together with Anton Stach, together with Ilia Gruev, with Ao Tanaka, with Sean Longstaff, whoever plays there.

“I think it is important that we have a really strong core and Ethan is a cornerstone, a key figure for us.

“Very important for the balance to be good against the ball, to win many duels, to be aggressive, to sense the danger, to be aware, to help the backline.

“On the other hand also to initiate our attacks, to play the first passes, to also undertake the role that in the moment when we lose the ball to be in a good position to still control counterattacks of the opponents.

“So he has pretty much a key role and he is doing fantastic in this and I think he has also grown a lot over the last couple of years in terms of his personality.”

Leeds will look to Ampadu to again be on song when they lock horns with Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday – match preview here.

The clash is Leeds’ final game of 2025 and the Whites will consider themselves to have had a good year whatever the scoreline at the Stadium of Light.