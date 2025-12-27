George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland star Arthur Masuaku is looking to be at his best for DR Congo’s World Cup playoff clash and as such is seeking an exit from the Black Cats next month to play regularly.

Regis Le Bris has won major praise for getting Sunderland up to the Premier League and then presiding over good recruitment in the summer window.

Even though promoted teams have been underwhelming in recent seasons in the Premier League, Le Bris’ new boys hit the ground running.

Sunderland have broken the trend this term, as they once reached as high as second, and currently sit seventh in the table.

With a host of summer signings heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations, Sunderland have been linked with making signings in January, with Matteo Guendouzi on their radar.

Ex-West Ham United defender Masuaku was picked up on a free transfer in the summer and penned a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Masuaku is primarily a left-back, but he can also play as a centre-back; however, he has barely featured for Sunderland so far in almost half a season.

Player Club Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham Axel Tuanzebe Burnley Arthur Masuaku Sunderland Noah Sadiki Sunderland Edo Kayembe Watford England-based players in the DR Congo squad

Last month, it was suggested that the 32-year-old would be prepared to rejoin his former side, Besiktas, if the Super Lig club want him back.

According to Congolese outlet Foot RDC, Masuaku wants regular game time to stay in shape to perform at his best for his country in their World Cup playoff tie in March.

The 32-year-old is currently away with the Congolese national team for the Africa Cup of Nations and he started their first match of the competition against Benin earlier this week.

Masuaku has not featured for Sunderland in the Premier League since early October, as he has only 127 minutes under his belt in the league.

The former Hammer is seeking a Sunderland exit next month, as he wants to play regularly, which he may well feel is not possible at the Black Cats.