Former top flight striker Andy Gray and veteran broadcaster Richard Keys both agree that Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin should not be in the England World Cup squad.

Calvert-Lewin is on fire for Leeds and is in the process of a prolific run of goals which has powered the Whites’ recent positive results.

Even before the goals came, Calvert-Lewin was winning over doubters and a Whites legend remarked in October that he had shown he loves the club.

An ex-Premier League striker pointed to his tireless work in attack as a big reason he was getting starts from Daniel Farke, but it is only of late the goals have started to flow.

On Sunday, Calvert-Lewin scored for his sixth consecutive game to help Leeds grab a 1-1 draw away at Sunderland.

While Harry Kane will lead the line for England at the World Cup, Thomas Tuchel will want enough depth in his striker options and Calvert-Lewin is stepping up to show what he can do.

Farke has refused to rule Calvert-Lewin out of getting into the England squad for the World Cup, but for Keys and Gray, he should not be in the group.

Keys said before the Sunderland clash on beIN SPORTS 1 (28th December, 13:51): “Can I just say, those five goals, and the form he is in at the moment, do not qualify him for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“No, no. It’s not enough.”

He was backed up by Gray, who added: “England squad? Do me a favour, come on. No. Definitely not.”

If Calvert-Lewin continues to score goals and powers Leeds to safety in the Premier League then Tuchel may well consider including him.

It would mark a remarkable turnaround for the striker, who left Everton at the end of his contract in the summer with big question marks over whether he could remain fit.

Calvert-Lewin is not the only left-field suggestion that has been put forward as a striker in the England squad, with some pushing the candidacy of Danny Welbeck.