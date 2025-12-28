Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has likened his time at Spurs to his first managerial role at Danish giants Brondby, where he was tasked with turning around a club that had narrowly avoided relegation.

In June, following Ange Postecoglou’s silverware-winning season, which saw Tottenham finish just one spot above the relegation zone, Frank took over as boss, arriving from Brentford after a standout campaign that earned him a nomination for the 2024/25 Premier League Manager of the Season award.

He got off to a bright start, with Tottenham sitting in the top four after nine games, but the Dane was upfront about his ambitions, admitting early on that the Lilywhites were not in the race for the title.

A recent slump, however, has left Frank and his squad struggling, with Tottenham slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

In Europe, Frank has found better form, with Tottenham on the brink of Champions League knockout qualification, going undefeated in five of their six league stage matches.

Frank reflected on the scale of the challenge he faces at N17, admitting he sees clear parallels with his first role at Brondby, despite the vastly different environment.

He explained that the size of the club and the intense scrutiny make the job more demanding, but stressed that his focus remains on building steadily and improving consistency in performances.

Manager Reign Thomas Frank 2013-2016 Alexander Zorniger 2016-2019 Niels Frederiksen 2019-2022 Jesper Sorensen 2023-2024 Frederik Birk 2025 Steve Cooper 2025- Last six Brondby managers

Frank said at a press conference (12:55): “I think I see a lot of similarities to my first head coach job, of course completely different scale.

“This is, of course, a massive club, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“So much focus on it, so that makes it, of course, bigger and a different challenge.

“But I see a lot of similarities when I had my first head coach job at Brondby and here, where you try to build something over time and you inherit something that you need to try to get right, with a lot of good people around me.

“And then where this makes it extra challenging is, of course, that we also play Champions League and Premier League at the same time, and we try to improve while we are driving 100 miles an hour.

“But that’s part of it. That’s a good challenge.

“I think I see a lot of good things we improve, but it’s all about how can we have even more consistency in performances. It’s all about that.

“How can you create consistent performances day in, day out? That’s the thing we’re working on every single day.”

The 52-year old is facing intense scrutiny following a difficult run in the Premier League, with a former winger suggesting the Danish coach is struggling to cope with the heightened expectations and increased spotlight at Tottenham.

Drawing parallels with his time at Brondby, where he rescued the club to finish fourth in his first season and secured third place in his second, Spurs fans will be hoping Frank can replicate that form.

He now faces pressure to deliver results quickly, particularly as Tottenham take on Crystal Palace this afternoon – match preview here.