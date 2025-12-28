Stephen Pond/Getty Images

FC Nordsjaelland football director Alexander Riget has admitted he has become an Ipswich Town fan as the club have a big bonus package on Sindre Walle Egeli.

The Tractor Boys got relegated from the Premier League under Kieran McKenna last term and are looking to bounce straight back up from the Championship.

However, McKenna has had to integrate a number of new signings, which has slowed Ipswich’s progress at times; optimism was expressed earlier in the campaign though that Ipswich would see their season come together.

The likes of Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson left the club and Ipswich spent £17.5m on teenager wing wizard Egeli, who joined from Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old is considered a top talent and has featured in 16 Championship games, starting eleven of them.

Egeli has scored twice and provided one assist, playing from the right wing for the Portman Road outfit.

Nordsjaelland director Riget is hoping to see McKenna’s men do well this season and revealed he has developed into an Ipswich fan.

Club Years Sandefjord 2020-2022 Nordsjaelland 2023-2025 Ipswich Town 2025- Sindre Walle Egeli’s career history

He stressed the Danish club negotiated a substantial bonus package in the deal which sent the attacker to Portman Road.

“In Sindre’s case, there is a pretty big bonus package”, Riget said via Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet.

“Personally, I have become a big Ipswich fan because I hope they do well in the Championship.”

The 35-year-old indicated that Nordsjaelland also receive a bonus whenever Egeli scores for Ipswich.

“There are many, many ways you can do it, but when he scores a goal for Ipswich, it’s not necessarily bad for FC Nordsjaelland, I would say.”

The 19-year-old winger impressed at Nordsjaelland, where he scored eleven times and provided ten assists in 43 games for the Danish outfit.

Nordsjaelland and Riget will hope to see Egeli play a key role in helping Ipswich to get back up to the Premier League this season.

Ipswich face a big test on Monday night when they face league leaders Coventry City.