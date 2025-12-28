Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park – match preview here.

Spurs have now lost back to back Premier League games and languish in the bottom half of the table, which has put some pressure on Frank.

Even beating Crystal Palace today would only push Tottenham up from 14th to eleventh and Spurs need a consistent run of wins to change the scenario.

Frank has revealed he sees similarities between the job he has on his hands at Tottenham with that his did at Danish side Brondby.

One former Premier League winger though feels that Frank is struggling to cope with the size of Tottenham as a club.

Frank is unable to select Cristian Romero today, as he is suspended, but the Tottenham boss has sought to ease worries over the Argentine and insisted he is working to add coolness to his game.

Crystal Palace pose a tough test for Tottenham today and Frank has admitted in the run up to the match that Oliver Glasner has done a superb job with the Eagles.

The last meeting between the two sides resulted in Crystal Palace winning 2-0 at Tottenham.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks in the Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace today, while in defence Frank goes with Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

Whoever can get the upper hand in midfield will have a big boost and Spurs go with Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, while Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani lead the attacking threat.

Frank can change his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace by looking to his bench and his options include Kota Takai and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Kolo Muani

Substitutes: Kinsky, Dragusin, Palhinha, Tel, Johnson, Takai, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett