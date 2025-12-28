Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Fixture: Sunderland vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has settled on his Leeds United lineup vs Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

Leeds got a big boost on Saturday when West Ham United were beaten at home by Fulham, which means if the Whites can win at Sunderland today then they will be a huge nine points clear of the Hammers.

All three points would move Leeds above Bournemouth in the standings and up to 15th, which would make for a joyful entry into 2026 for Farke.

It would also defy the critics, with former Premier League star Troy Deeney claiming even after West Ham lost that Leeds will still end up dropping into the bottom three.

A host of Leeds players have stepped up in their recent spell of good form and none more so than skipper Ethan Ampadu.

In the run up to the Sunderland game, Farke took time to praise Ampadu and the impact he has had on his team-mates.

Opponents Sunderland have had a hugely impressive season so far, but there are question marks over how they will handle key players being at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Farke has insisted he is not surprised with how Sunderland have done, while Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris is wary of Leeds’ physical threats.

Leeds remain without Sean Longstaff and Dan James for today’s game.

Lucas Perri is in goal in Farke’s Leeds United vs Sunderland lineup, while the Whites have a back three of Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk.

Operating as wing-backs are Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Midfield could be a key battleground and Leeds deploy Ampadu, Anton Stach and Brenden Aaronson, while Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

Farke could shape up his Leeds United lineup vs Sunderland if needed and his options to do so off the bench include Lukas Nmecha and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Lineup vs Sunderland

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Gruev, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha