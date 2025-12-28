Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Richard Keys has admitted he does not think Aston Villa have the staying power to remain in the Premier League title race.

Following a poor start to the campaign, which was marked by a failure to score goals and raised alarm, Aston Villa have been superb in recent months.

A 2-1 win away at Chelsea on Saturday night made it a remarkable eleven wins across the last eleven games in all competitions for Aston Villa.

They have muscled their way into the Premier League title race and currently sit in third, with a former Villa star insisting that they must absolutely be considered to be part in the mix to be champions.

For Keys, it would be sensational and Arsenal‘s worst nightmare if their former boss Unai Emery derailed their title push.

Keys said on beIN SPORTS 1 (28th December, 13:46): “What are the chances that Emery, the manager of Aston Villa, denies Arsenal the title?

“Or worse, from an Arsenal perspective, wins the title. Oh, oh!”

Ultimately though, Keys does not believe Aston Villa have the squad depth to sustain a title challenge and feels that come March they will have fallen away.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“I just don’t think they [Villa] have got enough in terms of personnel and I think by March will we have two in the race”, Keys added.

“I think it will eventually start to take its toll on them.”

Aston Villa do face a crunch clash away at Arsenal on Tuesday night which will be an acid test of their title ambitions.

If Villa can go to the Emirates and win then they would draw level with Arsenal on 42 points at the halfway mark in the Premier League.

Even if Aston Villa do fall away in the Premier League then they still have avenues to scoop up a trophy and one former Villa star has suggested that winning the Europa League could take the side to the next level.

It would also secure Aston Villa a spot in next season’s Champions League regardless of their league finish.