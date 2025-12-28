Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has revealed that skipper Cristian Romero is working to bring that extra bit of coolness to his game after his red card against Liverpool.

Romero was guilty of picking a second yellow in the 93rd minute of the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool, leading to criticism, and he will miss this afternoon’s meeting with Crystal Palace – match preview here.

Frank remains supportive of his skipper, who he feels is very passionate and can carry the team on his back when he is on absolute top form.

The Tottenham boss also took time to stress the need for players to have cool heads on the pitch and not just Romero because he wears the captain’s armband.

“We can put the label on him as a captain, but all players need to have a cool head and lead by example”, the manager said at a press conference (3:40).

“You cannot have only one leader on the pitch; I know he’s the one with the armband.

“We’re talking about a very passionate player, that when he is at his absolute top he carries teams on his back like he did the Europa League final.

Won With who Europa League Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Argentina Copa America x2 Argentina Cristian Romero’s honours

“Without him we would not have won the trophy.

“Like he did away to Newcastle, like he’s done many times.

“When you’re very passionate, sometimes you can maybe lack that extra coolness sometimes in a few moments.

“It’s something he’s working on.”

One former Premier League defender urged Romero to show better judgement in the wake of his sending off.

Romero’s all action and committed style though has won him admirers and one ex-Spurs attacker believes in the way he plays he is something of a throwback to a 1980s defender.

The Argentina international was linked with an exit from Tottenham in the summer, but the Premier League side managed to keep hold of him.