Two Italian Serie A clubs have asked about the situation of Radu Dragusin at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old defender was signed by Ange Postecoglou in the winter of 2024 and last season he suffered a ligament injury which caused an abrupt end to his campaign.

Dragusin missed the early part of the ongoing season due to his recovery from the ligament injury, but he is now fit and available for selection, with his agent claiming he is stronger and faster than before.

Thomas Frank made Kevin Danso’s loan move permanent in the summer and now Dragusin will have to fight to get into the Danish tactician’s team.

Dragusin, on the other hand, is garnering interest from Italy, with Roma and Fiorentina among his admirers.

Roma, it has been suggested, could make a move for Dragusin if Spurs are open to letting him join on loan with an option to buy him in the summer.

It had been suggested Fiorentina made an enquiry for Dragusin last month, but Tottenham promptly rejected it, but now with former sporting director Fabio Paratici being linked with the Tuscan outfit, things could change in the coming weeks.

Now, with the January transfer window just days away, Roma and Fiorentina have asked for information about Dragusin’s situation, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Romanian centre-back was linked with a move back to Italy last season, with Juventus keen on signing him, but a move never materialised.

If Dragusin senses he will struggle to play regularly at Tottenham then he could be open to a move back to Italy.

The defender’s stock in Serie A remains high due to his successful stint at Genoa.

Fiorentina are currently battling to avoid the drop in Serie A after a disastrous start to the campaign.

Roma meanwhile are battling to secure a top four finish and Champions League football for next term.

The two clubs met in October in Serie A, with Roma visiting Fiorentina and running out 2-1 winners.