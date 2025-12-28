Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

West Ham United could look to add a new striker in the January transfer window, as they are still keen on Union SG hitman Promise David, according to ExWHUemployee.

The London club have struggled to find a striker who can score goals for them on a regular basis, despite trying multiple options.

West Ham signed the likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Sebastien Haller, Danny Ings, and then Niclas Fullkrug last year from Borussia Dortmund.

The German striker, though, is on his way to join Italian outfit AC Milan early next month, as he has turned down multiple offers from other clubs to join the Rossoneri on loan.

The Hammers have scored only 19 goals in 18 games and the January transfer window is expected to be crucial to their survival hopes.

Cruzeiro’s striker Kaio Jorge is a player West Ham have shown interest in, but the Brazilian Serie A club see talks as ‘inappropriate’ now as they do not want to sell.

Fellow Premier League club Aston Villa are also keen on Jorge and would likely make a much more attractive destination than a struggling West Ham side.

Club Years Trnje 2019-2020 Valletta 2022 Sirens 2022-2023 Nomme Kalju 2023-2024 Union SG 2024- Promise David’s career history

Union SG striker David is a player that West Ham admire and they are still keen on the Canada international.

West Ham will be desperate to increase the amount of goals they can score during the second half of the season and David could help.

The 24-year-old started his career in Canada and America, but in his senior career, he has played in Croatia, Malta and Estonia.

Last year, David joined Belgian outfit Union SG and has been brilliant for them, scoring 36 goals in 67 games.

Union SG extended David’s contract until 2029 by giving him a new deal six months ago, following his brilliant performances.

Fulham’s Adama Traore, whose contract runs until the end of this campaign, is also on West Ham’s radar, and a transfer is possible regarding the Spanish winger.

Roma’s out-of-favour striker Artem Dobvyk could be on the move next month and he has been linked with West Ham.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers will make a move for the players they have been linked with to help Nuno Espirito Santo.